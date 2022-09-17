Scotland's 'satisfactory' Russell boots Racing past Lyon in Top 14

Paris (AFP) – Racing 92 defence coach Dimitri Szarzewski said he was "satisfied" with Finn Russell after the Scotland fly-half kicked 17 points in Saturday's 32-19 French Top 14 win over Lyon.

Russell's efforts from the tee came as winger Louis Dupichot, centre Inia Tabuavou and France full-back Max Spring scored tries to send the Parisians up to fourth place in the table after three rounds.

Playmaker Russell, who turns 30 next Friday, started his third straight game of the campaign after being rested for his country's Test series in Argentina this summer.

"I am satisfied with his performance and the start of his season," former France hooker Szarzewski told reporters.

"He has to continue his efforts, in bringing his experience to the squad. We saw again this afternoon that he's capable of big things."

Earlier this week, RMC Sport reported that Racing have been offered New Zealand playmaker Beauden Barrett for next season as Russell's contract in the French capital is up.

"Who wouldn't be interested in Beauden Barrett? But that would be for next season," Szarzewski said.

"Next season will be another adventure, with who, we don't know. Beauden Barrett interests every rugby club."

The crowd at La Defense Arena paid tribute to Les Bleus centre Virimi Vakatawa pre-match in Racing's first home game since the midfielder announced his shock retirement this month due to a heart problem.

Lyon also scored three times as scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud, his France team-mate Dylan Cretin and winger Xavier Mignot crossed but the European Challenge Cup holders lost for a second time this season.

Elsewhere, Fiji's Olympic gold medallist Sireli Maqala claimed his maiden Top 14 try for Bayonne as the promoted Basques lost 26-16 at Stade Francais.

Tuilagi junior

English 21-year-old Harry Glynn scored a double on his first senior start as La Rochelle eased past Perpignan 43-8.

The son of former Samoa No. 8 Henry Tuilagi, 19-year-old back-rower Posolo, made his debut for the Catalans off the bench, replacing Victor Moreaux just after the interval.

"For Posolo, he had a good game," said Perpignan forwards coach Guillaume Vilaceca.

"He has qualities, now has to succeed in combining all his quality to establish himself over the long term."

England's Zach Mercer opened his account for the campaign, diving over as champions Montpellier survived a scare to edge Brive 31-26.

Earlier in the day, France scrum-half Maxime Lucu slotted five penalties as Bordeaux-Begles beat Castres 33-12 to claim their first win of the season.

Lucu, 29, a back-up for World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont at international level, made his contributions in the second half to give his side victory after they had lost their two opening games.

Later, South Africa back-rower Rynhardt Elstadt is on the bench for Toulouse's trip to Pau after being left out of the Springboks squad for the upcoming Tests against Argentina.

On Sunday, three-time European champions Toulon welcome Clermont.

