Yankees' Judge blasts 58th homer of MLB season

Chicago (AFP) – New York Yankees star centerfielder Aaron Judge smashed his 58th home run of the season on Sunday, moving closer to an iconic Major League Baseball record.

Judge's homer stretched his MLB season lead and edged him three shy of the 61-year-old American League record of 61 homers in a season set by former Yankee Roger Maris.

Judge smacked a fly ball over the right-centerfield wall with one out in the third inning off Milwaukee right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander, a 414-foot blast to pull the Yankees within 4-2.

Next batter Anthony Rizzo, a first baseman just off the injured list, followed with his 31st homer of the campaign.

Judge, who homered twice on Tuesday at Boston, is on pace to finish the season with 64 homers. The Yankees have 16 games remaining in the campaign.

Maris's mark, set in 1961, broke the record of 60 Babe Ruth established in 1927.

Barry Bonds now holds the MLB single-season home run record of 73.

© 2022 AFP