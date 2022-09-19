African players in Europe: Awoniyi scores as Forest struggle

Paris (AFP) – A goal by Nigerian Taiwo Awoniyi could not prevent promoted Nottingham Forest losing 3-2 at home to Fulham at the weekend and remaining in the Premier League relegation zone.

It was the fifth loss in seven matches for the two-time former European champions despite more than 20 close season signings, including Awoniyi from Union Berlin.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

TAIWO AWONIYI (Nottingham Forest)

Awoniyi scored his second goal since moving from Germany to England, as the Nigerian's close range finish from a corner put Forest in front against Fulham. But they failed to hold the lead and the defeat left Steve Cooper's men second last with only four points from seven matches.

SPAIN

YASSINE BOUNOU (Sevilla)

The Morocco goalkeeper made a couple of smart saves in the first half to help Julen Lopetegui's team keep Villarreal at bay and protect a one-goal La Liga lead. However, he needed treatment for a muscular issue near the end of the first half, and though he struggled on, had to be replaced at the break by Marko Dmitrovic in the 1-1 draw. Bounou will now be a doubt for Morocco in the upcoming international break.

ITALY

ASSAN CEESAY (Lecce)

The Gambian opened the scoring as Lecce won 2-1 at Salernitana to claim their first victory of the Serie A season after three draws and three losses. Ceesay starred when the Gambia exceeded expectations by reaching the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Cameroon this year.

FRANCE

SOFIANE BOUFAL/ABDALLAH SIMA/NABIL BENTALEB (Angers)

Senegalese forward Sima played a role in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo earning a red card after just nine seconds. Sima pushed the ball past Todibo, who stuck out a leg and tripped the striker. After a video review, the decision that Todibo was the last defender stood. Algerian Bentaleb scored the only goal in the 1-0 win for Angers, who also went a man down after Moroccan midfielder Boufal was sent off for a second yellow card.

MAMA BALDE (Troyes)

The Guinea-Bissau international striker scored twice in a 3-1 win at Clermont, the third of the season for his side. The 26-year-old equalised on 23 minutes after taking the ball from the feet of sluggish defender Mateusz Wieteska. He added a second nine minutes after the break to bring his tally to five goals in eight Ligue 1 games for the mid-table side.

