Bucs ace Evans suspended after Saints brawl

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans (13) has been suspended one game for his role in a melee against the New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles (AFP) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was handed a one-game suspension on Monday for his part in a brawl which erupted during his team's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Advertising Read more

Evans was ejected during Tampa Bay's 20-10 win in New Orleans on Sunday after flattening Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore as tempers flared in the fourth quarter.

Evans later said he had shoved Lattimore after the Saints defender got into an altercation with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

NFL disciplinary chiefs said in a letter to Evans on Monday he had "violently" thrown his body into an unsuspecting opponent.

"You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams," the NFL said.

"Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

The suspension means Evans will miss Tampa Bay's showdown with the Green Bay Packers next Sunday where Brady aims to extend the Bucs winning start to the season.

Evans absence next weekend is a blow to Tampa Bay's offense, with receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones already expected to be absent through injury.

© 2022 AFP