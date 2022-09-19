Lloris, Hernandez join France's Nations League injury list

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been sidelined for France's two Nations League games

Paris (AFP) – Captain Hugo Lloris and defender Theo Hernandez have joined France's growing injury list ahead of this week's Nations League games against Austria and Denmark, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have both been called in as replacements for the matches against Austria on Thursday and Denmark on Sunday.

Lloris suffered a right thigh injury while Hernandez has a torn right adductor, further weakening the world champions who have been hit by a wave of injuries.

In addition to the absence of Paul Pogba, recovering after a knee operation, coach Didier Deschamps is without Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Kingsley Coman and Karim Benzema.

The misfortune continued with Juventus midfielder suffering a muscle injury, and his replacement Boubacar Kamara picking up a knee problem.

AC Milan's Mike Maignan is expected to deputise for Lloris, France's second-most capped player with 139 appearances.

There were first call-ups for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani as well as Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile and his club colleague Youssouf Fofana.

