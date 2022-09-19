Norway's Waerenskjold wins men's U23 world time-trial title

Wollongong (Australia) (AFP) – Soren Waerenskjold showcased his potential with a powerful ride to clinch the under-23 men's time-trial title Monday, Norway's second rainbow jersey at cycling's road world championships in Australia.

The 22-year-old blitzed the 28.8 kilometre (17.8 mile) course around the coastal city of Wollongong, south of Sydney, in 34mins 13secs to take gold.

He finished 16.34secs ahead of Belgium's Alec Segaert.

Britain's Leo Hayter was third, making amends after his older brother Ethan missed the podium in the elite time trial on Sunday when his chain came off mid-race and he finished fourth.

Tobias Foss was a surprise winner of that race, making it a memorable championships for Norway.

Italy's Vittoria Guazzini won the first-ever women's U-23 time trial, which was part of the women's elite race on Sunday rather than a standalone event.

