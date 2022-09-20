Injury forces Wales full-back Williams out of autumn Tests

Wales full-back Liam Williams (left) in action in the 2022 Six Nations

London (AFP) – Liam Williams will miss Wales' autumn Tests after suffering a collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut, the United Rugby Championship club announced on Tuesday.

The British and Irish Lions full-back was hurt midway through the first half of his side's 20-13 victory over Munster on Saturday.

He has undergone surgery and faces a recovery period of up to four months, his club said.

Wales face New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia in November.

Williams, who has won 81 caps, also offers Wales head coach Wayne Pivac an option on the wing.

"Liam Williams underwent surgery last night after suffering a collarbone injury," Cardiff said in a statement.

"The Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back had impressed on his Cardiff debut before damaging his shoulder in a tackle on the 20-minute mark.

"Williams now faces a recovery period of 12-16 weeks on the sidelines following surgery."

Johnny McNicholl and Leigh Halfpenny would be likely full-back candidates for the national team.

Halfpenny has not played for 14 months due to a serious knee injury, but he is understood to be nearing a comeback for the Scarlets.

© 2022 AFP