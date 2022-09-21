MotoGP targets Indian Grand Prix 'in near future'

Sergio Perez, then with McLaren, at the 2013 Indian Grand Prix at New Delhi's Buddh International Circuit, likely venue for MotoGP

Paris (AFP) – MotoGP is hopeful India will soon be hosting a round of the world championship, promoter Dorna's boss Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Wednesday.

After a recent visit to New Delhi's Buddh International Circuit, the likely venue to stage a MotoGP, Dorna envisaged an Indian Grand Prix "in the near future".

Noting the "hundreds of millions of two-wheeled vehicles on its roads", Ezpeleta said the arrival of the world championship would be "an incredible spectacle for our fans" and allow the sport to grow in the region.

"Racing in India would be a reflection of our commitment to open the doors to the sport as widely as we can, and would be an important achievement for the championship," added the Spaniard.

"India could potentially be one of MotoGP's biggest markets in terms of viewership as well as revenue," forecast India's Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur.

The Buddh International track has already played host to Formula One, staging three F1 grands prix between 2011 and 2013.

MotoGP is seeking to enhance its global appeal and this month signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to bring the championship to the kingdom soon.

Japan stages the fifth-last race of 2022 this weekend, with only 17 points covering the three top riders in the standings led by defending champion Fabio Quartararo.

