Climate activists block superyacht marina in French Riviera

Protesters from the pressure group Attac closed off a gate at Antibes port leading to a quay where superyachts are moored

Antibes (France) (AFP) – Activists blocked a quayside on the French Riviera on Saturday to protest against what they called ultra-rich "climate criminals".

Advertising Read more

Twenty protesters from the pressure group Attac closed off the gate leading to a quay at Antibes port where many superyachts are moored, an AFP correspondent saw.

Port Vauban Antibes on southern France's Mediterranean coast, has 1,500 berths, including 18 for superyachts, which can reach up to 160 metres (524 feet) in length.

The group blocked the port for an hour as they unfurled banners reading "Disarm climate criminals" and "Don't let the ultra-rich destroy the planet".

"It is unacceptable to ask for efforts from those in a precarious situation when we do nothing against the ultra-rich," said Raphael Pradeau, spokesperson for Attac.

The activists have launched a campaign against the owners of private jets and superyachts, including a petition which they say has already been signed by 10,000 people.

© 2022 AFP