Crisis club Worcester voted on playing Newcastle before Premiership win

London (AFP) – Worcester director of rugby Steve Diamond revealed his players held a vote over whether to go ahead with Saturday's match against Newcastle before defeating the Falcons in what could be their last home match in the Premiership.

Worcester, burdened by debts of over £25 million ($28 million, 28 million euros), including an unpaid tax bill of £6 million, have until Monday to avoid suspension from all competitions.

But that will only happen if they can convince England's governing Rugby Football Union they have the required insurance cover, the funds to meet payroll and a credible plan to end their financial crisis.

Despite all the off-field turmoil, Worcester were superb in a 39-5 rout of Newcastle at Sixways, with the Warriors running in five tries through wings Alex Hearle and Duhan van der Merwe, scrum-half Gareth Simpson, replacement flanker Matt Kvesic and lock Joe Batley.

Fly-half Billy Searle kicked the remainder of Worcester's points, with Newcastle managing a lone try early on from George McGuigan.

But with many Worcester players and staff not having received their full salaries for August, Diamond felt it only fair to ask them Friday if they wanted to go ahead with the game.

"We had a vote yesterday whether to play or not," he explained. "It was virtually unanimous that we played."

Diamond added: "I gave them the option not to play because it is a big risk if we are going into suspension on Monday, but they said to a man that their loyalty to the club made them determined to play."

England's Owen Farrell kicked successive conversions as Saracens came from behind late on to defeat Gloucester 41-39.

Saracens were 12 points down with 10 minutes left to play at home before replacement hooker Tom Woolstencroft finished two tries from line-out drives.

But Sarries still needed both conversions to go over in order to go ahead.

England fly-half cum centre Farrell duly delivered, with the second of those kicks the final act of the game.

"I'm not sure we'd rather have anyone else kicking. He's done it time and time again," said Saracens supremo Mark McCall. "He lives for those moments."

Northampton coach Phil Dowson was left to rue his side's indiscipline following a 41-21 East Midlands derby loss to Leicester.

The Saints were twice 11 points ahead but then had three players yellow carded as Leicester, dominant at the scrum, fought back.

"Pressure will lead to ill-discipline, ill-discipline will lead to punishment and I think I saw that today," said Dowson.

Bristol remained unbeaten with a 40-36 victory over London Irish, the first time since 1999 they have won their first three games of a Premiership season.

"We got off to a poor start at 10-0 down, but we took a commanding (26-10) lead by half-time," said Bristol boss Pat Lam.

"I am happy but not satisfied, although five points is what we got, which is the most important thing."

© 2022 AFP