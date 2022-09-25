Wallaby Simone helps Clermont to La Rochelle win

Paris (AFP) – Australia centre Irae Simone scored his first Top 14 try as Clermont beat La Rochelle 22-13 at home on Sunday.

Simone, 27, crossed in the first half as the visitors, the European Champions Cup holders, tasted defeat for the first time this season at a ground where they have never won in 21 attempts.

La Rochelle's director of rugby, ex-Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara, served the first game of a six-match touchline ban and sat watching high in the stands at Stade Marcel-Michelin

O'Gara was forced into a late change with former New Zealand scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow pulling out with an injury during the warm-up.

The hosts' France winger Damian Penaud started on the wing on his 25th birthday in a week when French newspaper Sud-Ouest linked him with a move to Toulouse, Bordeaux-Begles or La Rochelle.

With Penaud's contract up at the end of the season, Sunday's edition of The Rugby Paper claimed Exeter Chiefs' England winger Jack Nowell is a target for Clermont.

Jono Gibbes' home side led 5-0 after three minutes as captain Arthur Iturria crashed over in the corner after good work off the ball from Penaud.

South Africa winger Dillyn Leyds came on for injured La Rochelle fly-half Antoine Hastoy and kicked his first penalty since 2013 to make it 5-3.

O'Gara's men controlled territory but trailed 10-3 at the break after Simone, who joined from the Brumbies this season, sneaked over just before the interval.

After half-time, Leyds, who played the final hour out of position at stand-off, traded penalties with Jules Plisson.

Plisson's boot

Leyds then brought La Rochelle level by converting France back-rower Yoan Tanga's try.

But fly-half Plisson re-established Clermont's lead with a penalty before closing out the win with two three-pointers in the final five minutes as his side rose to fourth in the table after four rounds.

On Saturday, Toulouse moved top with a 37-10 win over Racing thanks to Italy back Ange Capuozzo scoring a superb 80m try.

The Parisians have called a press conference on Monday with club president Jacky Lorenzetti and manager Laurent Travers set to announce their set-up for next season.Leinster's former England head coach Stuart Lancaster is heavily reported to be replacing Travers.

Later on Monday, Top 14 player of the year award will be announced at a glitzy ceremony in central Paris with Montpellier's England No.8 Zach Mercer nominated alongside France pair Gregory Alldritt and Antoine Dupont.

