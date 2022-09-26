Care misses out as Jones names England training squad

Danny Care has been left out of England's training squad for the autumn internationals

London (AFP) – Danny Care has been omitted from Eddie Jones's 36-man training squad for the autumn rugby internationals, with Ben Youngs returning after sitting out the July tour to Australia.

Care's international comeback appears to be over following the 2-1 series victory against the Wallabies, having been replaced in the first half of the Sydney decider because of an error-strewn display.

Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the squad but Harry Randall, another nine who travelled to Australia, is absent.

Centre Joe Marchant is also left out but there is a return for Manu Tuilagi, who has recovered from a knee injury.

Jones is without a number of senior players because of injuries, with George Ford, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill and Anthony Watson unavailable.

Props Kyle Sinckler and Joe Marler are available for the three-day training camp starting on Sunday but are unselected.

Jones said the decision to leave out Bristol forward Sinckler and Exeter centre Henry Slade was to allow them to continue their comebacks from back and shoulder issues that forced them to miss the tour of Australia.

"With a year to go to the Rugby World Cup, this is a big opportunity for players to come in and impress," said the Australian coach.

"We want them to show real energy and enthusiasm and that they want to be a part of this massive year.

"It doesn't mean that those who have been left out won't be considered for the Autumn Nations Series matches. We'll be looking at club games, form and fitness and the door is left open for those players."

Care, 35, was replaced in the 37th minute of the final Test in Sydney, but Jones denied his international career was over.

"Well let's get something right, we didn't pull him off. We had a plan for that game," said the England coach.

"Danny was taken off at the appropriate time, he did a great job for us. He just started playing again yesterday (Sunday) and we want him to find his form with Harlequins."

England host Argentina at Twickenham on November 6 followed by games against Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa.

