Ex-England boss Lancaster appointed Racing 92 coach

Paris (AFP) – Leinster's former England head coach Stuart Lancaster has been appointed Racing 92 boss for next season, the Irish province announced on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Lancaster, 52, took his country to a pool stage exit on home soil at the 2015 Rugby World Cup before heading to Dublin a year later as a senior coach.

"Initially it was for just one season and here I am entering my seventh and that is a reflection on all the players past and present I have worked with and the people of Leinster and Ireland who have made me and my family feel so welcome," Lancaster said in a Leinster statement.

"I have always wanted to challenge myself as a coach in different ways and the opportunity to coach in France at a club like Racing 92 is an exciting one and I will look forward to that challenge when it comes," he added.

Lancaster won the 2018 European Champions Cup and the Pro14 title on four occasions in the Irish capital.

© 2022 AFP