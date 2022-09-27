Former Man City midfielder Delph retires

London (AFP) – Former Manchester City and England midfielder Fabian Delph announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Delph made 204 Premier League appearances for City, Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds.

The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles during four years with City between 2015 and 2019.

He also appeared in the FA Cup and League Cup finals with Villa, finishing as a runner-up on both occasions.

Delph, who played 20 times for England, left City to join Everton three years ago but injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons.

His contract with Everton expired at the end of last season and he has opted to hang up his boots after failing to find a new club.

"So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me," he posted on Instagram.

"Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans."

© 2022 AFP