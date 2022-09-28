MacDonald to coach All Blacks XV against Ireland A, Barbarians

Leon MacDonald will coach an All Blacks XV against Ireland A and the Barbarians this November

Wellington (AFP) – Leon MacDonald was on Thursday named head coach of an All Blacks XV - essentially a New Zealand B team - for their November games in Europe against Ireland A and the Barbarians.

The senior All Blacks start their tour of Japan, Wales, Scotland and England in October, and MacDonald will take a second-string New Zealand side to Europe the following month.

"It's an honour to coach any team with the silver fern on the jersey," MacDonald said.

The 44-year-old played 56 Tests for New Zealand and is currently head coach of the Auckland-based Blues Super Rugby team.

The All Blacks XV play Ireland A in Dublin on November 4, then an invitational Barbarians side, coached by Crusaders boss Scott Robertson, at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium nine days later.

MacDonald expects to select players on the fringe of the senior New Zealand side for what will be the first appearance of the newly branded All Blacks XV.

"I'm looking forward to coaching a strong squad for what will be two tough matches," he added.

"This team is representing New Zealand on the world stage, particularly as the first group to wear the All Blacks XV jersey."

The All Blacks XV had previously been called the Junior All Blacks or New Zealand A.

