Allen lifts Bills over Ravens while Eagles stay unbeaten in NFL

Washington (AFP) – Josh Allen threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Buffalo to a 23-20 victory on Sunday at Baltimore but the Bills lost two key receivers to injuries.

Allen threw for 213 yards and a touchdown and ran 11 times for 70 yards and a touchdown as Buffalo improved to 3-1 while the Ravens slid to 2-2.

Allen connected with Isaiah McKenzie on a 4-yard touchdown throw with nine seconds remaining in the second quarter to lift Buffalo within 20-10 at halftime, then scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter as the Bills pulled level at 20-20.

Buffalo's Tyler Bass kicked his third field goal of the game on the final play from 21 yards to provide the winning points after earlier success from 38 and 39 yards.

But the news wasn't all good for Buffalo as McKenzie was removed from the game with a concussion and Jamison Crowder was sidelined by an ankle injury.

The Bills, already without receiver Jake Kumerow, due to an ankle injury, were down to three healthy receivers on the active roster.

Miles Sanders ran 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL's only unbeaten team by beating Jacksonville 29-21. Jalen Hurts and Kenneth Gainwell also ran for touchdowns in the Eagles' home triumph.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal attempt as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 28-25 victory over the Saints in London.

Lutz had connected from 60 yards to tie the game but Minnesota's Greg Joseph made a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining to produce the winning margin. Lutz then watched his final attempt hit the left upright and the crossbar before staying out.

Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns to lead the New York Giants over visiting Chicago 20-12 while Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler ran for two in the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-24 triumph at Houston.

Derrick Henry ran for 114 yards and a touchdown while Ryan Tannehill tossed two touchdown passes as Tennessee won 24-17 at Indianapolis.

Seattle's Geno Smith threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns and Rashaad Penny ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns to give the Seahawks a 48-45 triumph at Detroit.

Cooper Rush threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns to spark the Dallas Cowboys over visiting Washington 25-10.

South Korean-born kicker Younghoe Koo kicked three field goals, the last a 45-yarder with 2:28 remaining for the winning points in host Atlanta's 23-20 victory over Cleveland.

Zach Wilson threw two touchdown passes and Breece Hall scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds remaining to give the New York Jets a 24-20 victory at Pittsburgh.

The host Steelers pulled struggling Mitch Trubisky for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who ran for two touchdowns but threw three interceptions.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said he was playing Sunday against Carolina after his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday, a day after he went into atrial fibrillation.

