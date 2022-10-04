Bucks tipped as NBA champions in annual GM survey

The Milwaukee Bucks have been tipped as favourites for the 2023 NBA title in the league's annual survey of general managers

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Milwaukee Bucks were tipped as favourites to finish this season as NBA champions according to basketball's annual survey of the league's 30 general managers released on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The survey released on NBA.com revealed that the Bucks were seen as frontrunners for the 2023 championship with 43% of the votes.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors received 25% of the votes while the Los Angeles Clippers had 21%.

The Boston Celtics, runners-up to Golden State in last season's finals, were the other team named with 11% of votes.

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic meanwhile was tipped as the clear favourite for the NBA Most Valuable Player award with 48%.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo polled second with 34% while the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid attracted 14%.

The Warriors' Stephen Curry, NBA Finals MVP in 2022, attracted just 1% of votes.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo received 55% of votes as the player most GMs would pick to build a team around, with Doncic just behind at 45%.

The survey of general managers has been held every year for the past 21 years.

Participants are not allowed to cast votes for their own team or personnel.

© 2022 AFP