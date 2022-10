Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli troops fire tear gas in the West Bank village of Deir al-Hatab during clashes in which one Palestinian was killed on October 5

Deir al-Hatab (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – A Palestinian was shot dead and at least two others injured Wednesday by Israeli forces during an operation near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Alaa Zaghal, 21 "died of a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) army," a statement read.

The Israeli army confirmed an operation in the village of Deir al-Hatab.

Two journalists were also injured during the clashes, an AFP journalist at the scene witnessed.

Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, said the two journalists were employees of state television network Palestine TV.

Local residents said the army had surrounded a house inside the village, which lies east of Nablus.

The operation came as Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, visited Washington for talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The White House on Tuesday said that Sullivan had "stressed the need to take steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank by countering terrorism and incitement".

The violence was the latest to hit the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, an area that has seen near daily clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen since an escalation that began in March.

Nablus has increasingly become a target for Israeli operations following the emergence of a new armed faction, a loose coalition of fighters called "The Lions Den".

The arrest of one of the group's members by the Palestinian Authority security forces last month sparked clashes in the city between security forces and local militants, killing one.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six Day War of 1967.

Since March, Israel has launched hundreds of raids in the northern West Bank, including Nablus and Jenin, following a wave of attacks targeting Israelis.

The raids have sparked clashes that have killed dozens of Palestinians, including fighters.

