Woodman to Scarratt: Five to watch at the women's Rugby World Cup

The trophy is displayed during a welcome ceremony of the New Zealand 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland on October 3, 2022.

Wellington (AFP) – The women's Rugby World Cup begins Saturday in New Zealand with the hosts and England, who are on a record 25-match winning streak, among the favourites.

AFP Sport highlights five players to watch in the tournament which ends on November 12:

Portia Woodman (NZL)

The 31-year-old wing bagged seven tries in New Zealand's 95-12 warm-up drubbing of Japan.

Japan couldn't get close to the flying Woodman, nor could her teammates. "It's tiring trying to keep up with her," said Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant.

New Zealand’s Portia Woodman scored eight trie s in one game at the 2017 women's Rugby World Cup MICHAEL BRADLEY AFP

The daughter of former All Black Kawhena Woodman, she scored 13 tries when New Zealand won the 2017 Rugby World Cup, eight of them in a 121-0 thumping of Hong Kong.

Woodman won rugby gold with New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics and became the first woman to reach 200 tries in the World Sevens Series.

Emily Scarratt (ENG)

The 32-year-old centre or full-back will be playing her fourth Rugby World Cup, having recovered from a broken leg last September to be top scorer in this year's Six Nations, with 39 points.

She warmed up for New Zealand with two tries in a 73-7 demolition of Wales in England's final warm-up match.

England's Emily Scarratt scored two tries in their final warm-up against Wales Glyn KIRK AFP

A talented all-round sportswoman, she once turned down a US basketball scholarship and made her England debut in 2008 after leaving school and was named World Player of the Year in 2019.

Scarratt scored 16 points when England won the 2014 Rugby World Cup final against Canada.

Jasmine Joyce (WAL)

The 26-year-old wing has pace to burn and dazzling footwork, as she proved in impressive performances for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

Joyce scored tries in the quarter-final win over the US and semi-final defeat to France as Britain finished fourth in the women's sevens.

Wales winger Jasmine Joyce impressed for Great Britain at last year's Olympic games in Tokyo GREG BAKER AFP

As one of only 12 Wales players awarded a full-time contract this year, Joyce underwent shoulder surgery in May to be "in the form of my life for the Rugby World Cup."

- Laure Sansus (FRA) -

An attacking scrum-half with a sharp eye for a break, the 28-year-old shone during the Six Nations.

She scored six tries in three starts, touching down twice each against Ireland, Scotland and Wales, to be named player of the tournament.

France's scrum-half Laure Sansus (C) was voted player of the women's Six Nations in 2022 Geoff Caddick AFP

Sansus, who sparked France to a 21-0 win over Italy by scoring the opening try recently, plans to retire after the Rugby World Cup with a winner's medal.

"This is what we fight for every day. A trophy means performing well at the Rugby World Cup," said the 28-year-old.

Arabella McKenzie (AUS)

After helping Australia win Sevens gold at the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2017, McKenzie was just out of her teens when she made her full Test debut two years later.

The 23-year-old will face club team-mate Kendra Cocksedge when hosts New Zealand play Australia in the opening game at Eden Park.

Arabella McKenzie (C) in action for Australia against Fiji in May Patrick HAMILTON AFP

McKenzie matured this season partnering Cocksedge for Christchurch-based Matatu in Super Rugby.

Australia lost twice to New Zealand last month, but McKenzie took heart from the narrow 22-14 defeat in Adelaide when she kicked two conversions.

"They're world class but we'll be looking to put our best foot forward," she said.

