Nobel Peace Prize goes to three ‘champions of human rights’ from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine

Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski speaks after he and the Belarusian human rights organisation Viasna were awarded the 2020 Right Livelihood Award in Stockholm on December 3, 2020.

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski and two human rights NGOs: Russia’s Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties.

The three winners “have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy”, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, told reporters.

The Nobel Committee called for the release of Bialiatski, who is currently jailed in Belarus on tax evasion charges.

“Our message is an urge to the authorities in Belarus to release Mr. Bialiatski and we do hope this will happen and that he can come to Oslo and receive the honour bestowed upon him," Reiss-Andersen said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

