Man City the standard bearers for Man Utd, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (2nd right) wants to reach the standard of Premier League champions Manchester City

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester United have to learn from the consistency of Manchester City, according to manager Erik ten Hag as he aims to bounce back from a humiliating derby defeat.

City were on course to match the record margin of victory over their local rivals last weekend before United scored twice late on to only lose 6-3 at the Etihad.

Defeat to the English champions ended a four-game winning streak for Ten Hag's men in the Premier League since losing the Dutchman's first two games in charge.

That included impressive wins over Liverpool and Arsenal, but the former Ajax boss has urged his players to reach those levels in every game.

"It's physical, it's mental but it's also sustainability," said Ten Hag ahead of Sunday's trip to Everton.

"When you had a lack of it in the last years, it's not something that you build or progress in a week or a month. It has to be in your system. It's a demand nowadays in top football.

"I think it's quite clear that City is a standard in that and there are more teams, but I think also we can deliver that.

"We have seen it against Liverpool, we have seen it against Arsenal, but now we have to do it on a consistent basis and that is what we have to work for now."

Ten Hag is hopeful that Raphael Varane will recover from an ankle injury picked up in the derby in time for the trip to Goodison Park.

But captain Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek remain out injured.

