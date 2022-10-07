Predators power past Sharks in NHL season opener

On target: Eeli Tolvanen of the Nashville Predators (left) celebrates with team mate Cole Smith

Prague (AFP) – Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 in the NHL season opener in Prague on Friday.

The NHL returned to Europe with its season-opening Global Series for the first time since 2019, following a two-season break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sherwood opened the score just 61 seconds into the game on a rebound from Mattias Ekholm's shot stopped by Sharks goaltender James Reimer.

Prague-born Sharks center Tomas Hertl pleased the O2 Arena at 08:36, levelling with a rebound from close range as the Sharks kept the puck close to Juuse Saros's goal after a power play.

But it was a rare joy for the Californians as the increasingly dominant Predators powered towards a win in the second period.

Eeli Tolvanen stunned Reimer with a wrist shot into the top corner 01:24 into the period and Nino Niederreiter scored from a two-on-one with Dante Fabbro on 15:14.

Sherwood had an assist for the third goal, levelling his points tally for the entire last season in which he had only managed 11 games for Stanley Cup winners Colorado Avalanche.

Matt Duchene rounded off the scoring into the empty net half a minute before the end as the Sharks had pulled the goalie.

Saros had a massive share in the win, upsetting the Sharks with 30 saves.

The two teams will clash again in Prague on Saturday before returning to the American soil where the NHL will start with two games on October 11.

© 2022 AFP