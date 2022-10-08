'Driving force' Kolbe's quick-fire score helps Toulon to Brive romp

Paris (AFP) – Toulon head coach Franck Azema said on Saturday that Cheslin Kolbe is a "driving force" for the squad after the South Africa winger made a try-scoring return from injury in Saturday's 47-0 French Top 14 hammering of Brive.

Advertising Read more

Kolbe, who had been out since mid-July with a fractured jaw, scored after just after 115 seconds as the three-time European champions moved up to second, a point behind league leaders Toulouse.

Brive's Paul Abadie was shown a red card just after the interval for a dangerous tackle on 28-year-old Kolbe, which the winger survived unhurt despite landing on his head.

"When you're a player of his calibre and you don't make any concessions with your involvement, it's a driving force for everyone," Azema told reporters.

"It's great to see, tonight he didn't see much ball, we have to give him more," the Frenchman added.

Kolbe started on the right wing after missing the opening five games of the season.

Less than two minutes after kick-off on the Mediterranean coast, Rugby World Cup winner Kolbe beat two defenders with a subtle dummy to claim his first try since May.

Toulon led 21-0 at half-time as Fiji centre Waisea Nayacalevu and Duncan Paia'aua, named in Samoa's November Tests squad this week, also scored.

Abadie was sent for an early shower six minutes after the break before the home side crossed for four second-half tries.

France captain Charles Ollivon, winger Aymeric Luc, Nayacalevu for a second time, and Italy No. 8 Sergio Parisse then touched down for the hosts.

Earlier, Kolbe's compatriot Cobus Reinach scored in his first league game back from a shoulder operation but Montpellier lost 26-13 at Castres in a re-run of last season's Top 14 final.

Reinach, 32, who suffered the injury in April but played once for the Springboks last month, crossed in the first half before being replaced with half an hour to play.

He was one of 12 changes by Montpellier head coach Philippe Saint-Andre after last weekend's home loss to Toulouse.

NFL to Top 14

Former Buffalo Bills training squad member Christian Wade crossed on his Racing 92 debut as the Parisians overcame Pau 26-13.

Christian Wade spent four years with the Buffalo Bills Anne-Christine POUJOULAT AFP

Promoted Bayonne celebrated a third-straight sell-out at their Stade Jean-Dauger home by beating European Champions Cup holders La Rochelle 29-13.

The Basques joined Pau and Bordeaux-Begles in wearing pink socks in support of breast cancer awareness month in October as they remained unbeaten on their own turf this season.

Australia winger Sefa Naivalu claimed his third try in five league games as Stade Francais eased past Perpignan 52-3.

Later, Toulouse welcome Clermont as World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont returns for the home side after being rested last week.

On Sunday, Bordeaux-Begles head to Lyon, who have Tonga prop Feao Fotuaika making his maiden club start.

© 2022 AFP