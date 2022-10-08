Gasly to replace Alonso at Alpine, De Vries to join Alpha Tauri

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly will leave Alpha Tauri to join Alpine next season

Suzuka (Japan) (AFP) – French driver Pierre Gasly will leave Alpha Tauri to replace two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso at Alpine next season, the team announced Saturday.

Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who made his Formula One debut standing in for Williams' Alex Albon at last month's Italian Grand Prix, will replace Gasly at Alpha Tauri.

Gasly, who has been with the Red Bull stable since making his Formula One debut with Toro Rosso in 2017, will line up with countryman Esteban Ocon at Alpine.

Gasly, 26, said it was "emotionally very special" to join the French team, who are locked in a close contest for fourth place with McLaren in this season's constructors' championship.

"What motivated me was the development of Alpine over the past three years, their performance constantly improving," said Gasly, whose only Formula One win came at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

"They won their first race last year and this season they have been fighting to be the fourth force. They have a complete package and similar ambitions to mine."

Ocon won last season's Hungarian Grand Prix to give Alpine their first race victory.

Alonso, 41, will leave the team to join Aston Martin on a multi-year contract, taking the seat vacated by the imminent retirement of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Gasly said he was "happy and impatient" to get started with Alpine.

"As a driver, the most important thing is to be in a car that allows you to show your talent to the fullest," he said.

"I think with Alpine, I will have the best chance of being able to perform."

Gasly will be replaced at Alpha Tauri by de Vries, who claimed 13th place at the Italian Grand Prix standing in for Albon, who came down with appendicitis.

The 27-year-old has won world titles in Formula Two and Formula E and said he was "extremely excited" to join Alpha Tauri.

"I've had a lot of chances to experience the 2022 car this year and I think that has put me in a great position for the upcoming season," said de Vries.

"I hope this has helped to prepare me for what is to come."

