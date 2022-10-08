Neville hopes MLS playoff run earns return to Beckham's Inter

Coach Phil Neville of Inter Miami hopes he will return to David Beckham's club next season after a run in this year's Major League Soccer playoffs

Miami (AFP) – Phil Neville is hopeful of extending his stay in Major League Soccer and earning a new contract from David Beckham after leading Inter Miami into the playoffs.

The former England women's coach is out of contract along with most of his backroom staff at the end of the current season and has been worried about what the future holds.

His cause, however, was given an mighty mid-week boost after Miami thrashed Florida rivals Orlando to seal their spot in the playoffs, the bare minimum for Beckham this campaign.

And if Inter can beat Montreal in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday in the final regular season match and other results go their way, Miami could even secure a home match when the MLS playoffs begin.

Neville has masterminded his side's best run of the campaign at the perfect time, with Inter Miami's four-match win streak thanks in part to in-form striker Gonzalo Higuain, who has scored 14 goals in the past 15 matches.

Neville will be without Ecuador forward Leo Campana, who is missing with a hamstring injury, but is calm about his contract situation.

"You go back to probably when we played and you got rewarded for good performances so you have to really earn what you get given," Neville told AFP.

"I think we have a staff and a group of players that are heading in the same direction. We have ownership that has got incredible ambition, ambition to do well.

"We are fifth right now and I know they want to finish first but from the conversations we have had, getting to the playoffs is a big step in the right direction to where they want to be as a football club."

Neville has loved his two seasons in South Florida and is desperate to stay and build on what has been an encouraging season for a team hit with significant financial penalties by MLS bosses at the start of this campaign following the signing of French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi two years ago.

"I think it keeps you hungry," Neville said. "In the modern era, the young brigade have a couple of good games, they want a new contract.

"There's that thirst for having things before you've actually earned it but I trust the people that I work for that they reward us for good performances, and at the moment we're doing that."

While the retiring Higuain, 34, has grabbed all the headlines, Neville says Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota has been Miami's standout performer.

"He has been our best player in the last few games," Neville said. "Mota is the glue that holds the team together in terms of the way that we play and the style of football that we play.

"People see players like Gonzalo or Campana with the naked eye but Mota is the one which knits everything together."

Romeo Beckham, meanwhile, is training with Premier League Brentford's B team upon the completion of Inter Miami's reserve season, although Neville expects the 20-year-old winger and son of the club co-owner to return to Miami.

"He will be a big player next season," Neville said.

