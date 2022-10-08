Two Israelis shot at east Jerusalem checkpoint: police

Israeli police and forensic experts gather following a shooting attack at a checkpoint near the Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem

Jerusalem (AFP) – Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting Saturday at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, police said as a manhunt got underway.

An Israeli police spokesperson said an assailant "shot and severely injured two Israelis" at a checkpoint near the Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp.

"Israel police forces are currently searching for the suspect who fled the scene," the spokesperson said in a statement.

An AFP journalist saw a woman dressed in military uniform being treated in one of two ambulances in attendance.

Blood covered paving stones at the checkpoint, which was closed and cordoned off with red police tape.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical services said those shot were both in their 20s and were transported to a nearby hospital.

"A female in critical condition and a male in serious condition. Another female is being treated at the scene in mild condition," the MDA said in a statement.

Dozens of officers were deployed around the crossing and inside the refugee camp, where fireworks were launched.

The force said it had deployed a helicopter and special forces as part of the manhunt.

Israel has controlled east Jerusalem since the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed the territory in a move not recognised internationally.

Earlier Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated five people near the Old City of east Jerusalem, including one who was hit with a rubber-coated bullet.

Israeli police said the force arrested seven children and one adult suspected of "participating in unrest, throwing stones and attacks on police officers" in the area, resulting in one officer being lightly wounded.

