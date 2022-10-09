Italy to face England in Euro 2024 qualifying

European champions Italy will face England, the team they beat in the last final, in qualifying for Euro 2024

Frankfurt (AFP) – Reigning champions Italy were drawn on Sunday to face England, the team they beat in the final at Wembley last year, and Ukraine in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.

Advertising Read more

Euro 2024, hosted by Germany, will be Italy's chance to regain some pride after they failed to qualify for the World Cup finals which kick off in Qatar in six weeks' time.

France, who will defend their world title in Qatar, were drawn to face the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in Group B while Spain's opponents in Group A will include Scotland and Erling Haaland's Norway.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo go into a Group J including Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.

Croatia, the losing World Cup finalists in 2018, are in Group D with World Cup qualifiers Wales as well as Turkey.

Denmark, another team going to Qatar, have Finland, Slovenia and Northern Ireland among the teams in their Group H.

Russia is excluded from the competition because of its invasion of Ukraine.

As hosts, three-time European champions Germany qualify automatically.

The Euro 2024 finals will be played in 10 German cities from June 14 to July 14.

© 2022 AFP