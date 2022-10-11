Xavi says Barcelona looking for revenge against Inter Milan

Barcelona coach Xavi speaks to the media ahead of the clash with Inter Milan

Barcelona (AFP) – Barcelona coach Xavi admitted his team are in a precarious position in the Champions League but said they were out for revenge against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

The Catalans lost 1-0 in Italy last week and only a win at Camp Nou will give them a realistic chance of qualifying for the knock-out phase and avoiding a second successive group stage elimination.

Inter head into the game three points ahead of Barcelona, with three games remaining, and if they avoid defeat they can lock in a better head-to-head record against the Catalans.

"This is a special match, we did not do our homework well by losing the away games," Xavi told a press conference Tuesday.

"Now we are at home and we can put ourselves back together. We know the pressure is on us, what is expected of us, and we'll give everything."

Barcelona lost 2-0 at Group C leaders Bayern Munich on September 13 and then could not find a way through a crowded Inter defence at San Siro.

Midfielder Pedri had a goal controversially disallowed and then the Catalans were not awarded a penalty when Inter defender Denzel Dumfries appeared to handle in his own area.

"Logically we were indignant after the game but that's it. Tomorrow we have to play better, if we improve our performance maybe we don't need to talk about the referees," continued the coach.

"We have to be more aggressive, direct, arrive in the box better, take shots from outside the box, we have to be brave, only the three points does it for us.

"We have to compete in the best way possible, there's talent, there's desire -- for revenge too after what happened in Milan."

After a fine start to the season Barcelona's form has dipped after the international break, with two tight 1-0 wins in La Liga over Real Mallorca and Celta Vigo either side of the 1-0 defeat by Inter last week.

"It's not a worry (that the goals have dried up)," said Pedri. "It's true we had been scoring a lot, but we have the quality up front and in midfield too, and we'll keep scoring goals.

"We know the quality of the striker we have (Robert Lewandowski) and we'll try to give him the ball in good situations."

© 2022 AFP