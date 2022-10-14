All Blacks utility back Bridge signs for Montpellier

Montpellier (France) (AFP) – New Zealand utility back George Bridge has signed for Montpellier until June 2025 from the Crusaders, the French Top 14 club announced Friday.

The 27-year-old, capable of playing wing, centre or full-back, has won 19 caps for the All Blacks and played at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, but has not featured for New Zealand since their 40-25 defeat by France last November.

Bridge's arrival makes up for the injury to France winger Arthur Vincent, who ruptured knee ligaments against Brive last month.

