Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive rout

Antoine Dupont was on the scoresheet alongside Richie Arnold at Brive

Paris (AFP) – Australian lock Richie Arnold scored on his return from a one-month ban as leaders Toulouse hammered Brive 45-7 in the French Top 14 on Saturday

Uncapped Arnold, 32, was sent off for a dangerous tackle in last month's win at Pau and opened his account for the season just before the break at Stade Amedee Domenech.

The win sent the record 21-time champions 10 points clear of second-placed Toulon at the top of the table.

The visitors led 14-0 at half-time as ex-Brumbies forward Arnold followed World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont in scoring.

France full-back Thomas Ramos, continuing to play at fly-half for his club with Romain Ntamack out injured, converted the tries as he did for his side's four second-half touchdowns.

Les Bleus loose forward Thibaud Flament, Test team-mate Matthis Lebel as well as replacement Arthur Retiere, twice, were Toulouse's other scorers.

On a negative note for the away side and France head coach Fabien Galthie, full-back Melvyn Jaminet suffered a serious-looking ankle injury after 15 minutes with Les Bleus' November Tests squad named next week.

Brive, backed by English millionaire Ian Osborne, had Sammy Arnold to thank for avoiding a second shut-out in seven days after last weekend's 47-0 loss at Toulon as the ex-Ireland centre scored with a minute left.

Later, Fiji's Sevens Rugby World Cup winner Kamineli Rasaku makes his Bayonne debut for the trip to Castres, Top 14 holders Montpellier host Lyon and France lock Cameron Woki returns to Bordeaux-Begles with Racing 92.

On Sunday, ex-Maori All Black Ihaia West is set to make his first appearance back at La Rochelle as his new side Toulon head to Stade Marcel Deflandre.

West won the European Champions Cup and was a runner up in the Top 14 in 2020 during four years on the Atlantic coast.

