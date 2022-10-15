Lorient miss out on top spot after Reims stalemate

Lorient's club-record run of six straight Ligue 1 wins came to an end

Paris (AFP) – Lorient spurned the chance to usurp Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 overnight as their six-match winning streak came to an end with a goalless draw against Reims on Saturday.

Regis Le Bris' side struggled to find the form that had taken them to within a point of reigning champions PSG, even after Reims midfielder Dion Lopy was sent off less than a minute after half-time.

Lorient had to settle with moving level on points with PSG, who welcome third-placed Marseille to the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Later on Saturday, fourth-placed Lens could climb to two points behind the top two when they host Montpellier.

Lorient started slowly against Reims, but were given a boost when Lopy was dismissed for a second yellow card.

It was the 10-man visitors who almost snatched victory though, with Folarin Balogun and Arber Zeneli both going close in the final 20 minutes.

Reims ended the match with only nine men after Emmanuel Agbadou was shown a straight red card in stoppage time.

