Lyon beaten by Rennes in Laurent Blanc's first game in charge

Laurent Blanc (R) with his assistant coach Franck Passi during Lyon's defeat by Rennes on Sunday

Paris (AFP) – Lyon's alarming slump in Ligue 1 continued on Sunday as they went down 3-2 to Rennes in their first game since appointing former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc as their new coach.

Blanc succeeded the sacked Peter Bosz last week to return to French football more than six years after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, where he won three Ligue 1 titles in three seasons.

His only coaching job in the intervening period came at Al Rayyan in Qatar, a club he departed in February after just over a year in charge.

He is now charged with reviving the fortunes of the seven-time former French champions and they went ahead midway through the first half in Brittany when Alexandre Lacazette headed in a Nicolas Tagliafico cross.

Blanc had shaken things up by handing a first start of the season to veteran German defender Jerome Boateng as well as a recall to Houssem Aouar, who had hardly featured this season.

Yet Rennes are a side in form and they equalised through a Martin Terrier header before taking the lead two minutes into the second half when Amine Gouiri -- like Terrier a former Lyon player -- scored from close range.

Lacazette scored again to make it 2-2 in the 72nd minute but Terrier had the last laugh, netting with another header five minutes later to make it 3-2.

Rennes are now unbeaten in seven league games and are up to fifth, above Monaco on goal difference after the principality side drew 1-1 with Clermont.

Monaco were handicapped by the early sending-off of Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara, although Breel Embolo did put them ahead, following up to score after his penalty was saved.

However, Komnen Andric equalised for Clermont in the second half.

Lyon are now down in 10th place after seeing their run without a win extended to six games.

They are already 10 points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots.

Unbeaten Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain face bitter rivals Marseille later looking to go three points clear of surprise package Lorient, who drew 0-0 with Reims on Saturday.

© 2022 AFP