Belarus crackdown: opponents jailed or forced into exile

Former banker Viktor Babaryko was sentenced in 2021 to 14 years in prison

Paris (AFP) – Russia ally Belarus on Monday jailed a dozen opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for terms of up to 25 years.

The move comes a week after Lukashenko accused Ukraine of planning an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour and announced plans for a joint deployment of troops with Moscow for "defensive" purposes.

The jail sentences continue a crackdown on the opposition and media that began in earnest in 2020 after Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in disputed elections that sparked mass protests.

NIKOLAI AVTUKHOVICH

The leader of an activist group, Avtukhovich was jailed on Monday to 25 years, one of the heaviest sentences handed down recently in the reclusive country.

Avtukhovich and his group are accused of setting a car and a policeman's house on fire in the western Belarusian city of Grodno in 2020.

Nine of the activists were given sentences ranging from 15 to 20 years in prison, including Orthodox priest Sergei Rezanovich jailed for 16 years.

ALES BIALIATSKI

Belarus prominent rights activist Ales Belyatsky was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize alongside groups from Russia and Ukraine VIKTOR DRACHEV AFP/File

The founder of the rights group Viasna and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize co-laureate Ales Bialiatski was jailed in July 2021.

He was arrested on charges of tax evasion, a move seen by fellow dissidents as a thinly veiled attempt to silence him.

- SERGEI TIKHANOVSKY -

Tikhanovsky, a charismatic YouTube blogger, galvanised the opposition when he ran for president to try to topple Lukashenko.

But Belarusian authorities cut his campaign short by arresting him on charges of violating public order ahead of the August 2020 vote and then keeping him behind bars.

Tikhanovsky's wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya then ran in his place.

In December 2021, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison guilty of organising riots, inciting social hatred and other charges.

- VIKTOR BABARYKO -

Former banker Babaryko -- one of the most popular politicians in Belarus -- was arrested and charged with fraud just as he was about to announce his presidential candidacy in June 2020.

In July 2021, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a maximum security facility on charges of receiving bribes and of money laundering when he was head of the Belarusian branch of a bank belonging to Russian energy giant Gazprom.

He was also ordered to pay several million euros in damages.

- MIKOLA STATKEVICH -

Veteran opposition figure Statkevich was detained while on his way to an opposition rally in 2020 and put on trial behind closed doors with Tikhanovsky.

Statkevich had already spent five years behind bars, most of it in solitary confinement, after a failed run for president against Lukashenko in 2010.

- PAVEL SEVERINETS -

Severinets, co-chair of the Belarusian Christian Democracy party, was arrested in June 2020 after a picket in support of opposition candidates.

In May 2021, a Minsk court sentenced him to seven years in prison for "organising mass unrest" even though he had been in detention throughout the huge demonstrations that followed Lukashenko's disputed victory.

- MARIA KOLESNIKOVA -

Maria Kolesnikova, a former flute player, was sentenced in 2021 to 11 years in jail Sergei GAPON AFP/File

In September 2021, a Belarusian court sentenced one of a trio of female protest leaders, Maria Kolesnikova, to 11 years in prison on charges of violating national security and conspiring to seize power.

The former flute player, who refused to go into exile, led the post-election protests along with Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, who both fled abroad.

- MAXIM ZNAK -

Sentenced along with Kolesnikova was lawyer and activist Maxim Znak, who was given a 10-year sentence.

Journalists who covered anti-Lukashenko protests have also come under mounting pressure, several of them receiving lengthy jail terms.

ROMAN PROTASEVICH

The most notorious case was the arrest of opposition blogger Roman Protasevich. His Ryanair flight was intercepted by a fighter jet and forced to land in Minsk.

Amid international outrage, Protasevich appeared in "confession" videos that his supporters said were recorded under duress. He was later put under house arrest.

- DARIA CHULTSOVA, KATERINA BAKHVALOVA -

In February 2021 Katerina Bakhvalova and Daria Chultsova, a pair of journalists from opposition channel Belsat, were sentenced to two years in prison for covering a 2020 protest.

In July this year, Bakhvalova was sentenced to an additional eight years in prison for "state treason".

MEDIA OUTLETS

In May 2021, the popular news website Tut.by was blocked and several of its employees arrested on tax evasion charges.

The independent Nasha Niva news organisation suffered a similar fate in July 2021, while the offices of regional media were raided and staff held.

SVETLANA TIKHANOVSKAYA

Tikhanovskaya, who became the face of mass anti-Lukashenko protests after her husband was locked up, was forced into exile in Lithuania two days after the disputed 2020 election.

A political novice, she ran for election in place of her husband, claiming victory at the polls and calling on Lukashenko to admit defeat.

VERONIKA TSEPKALO

Tsepkalo, whose husband was forced into exile after trying to stand against Lukashenko, also had to flee the country. They now live in Poland.

OLGA KOVALKOVA

Lawyer Kovalkova had to take refuge in Poland too. She said she was arrested, threatened by the KGB intelligence agency and then set free at the Polish frontier.

PAVEL LATUSHKO

Pavel Latushko, a former culture minister who joined the opposition, has also taken refuge in Warsaw.

