Centre Ioane extends New Zealand deal until after Rugby World Cup

Wellington (AFP) – Midfielder Rieko Ioane on Wednesday became the latest All Blacks star to extend his contract with New Zealand Rugby until after next year's Rugby World Cup.

The 25-year-old has committed to staying in New Zealand to play for his country and Auckland-based franchise the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific.

Ioane is the latest back to commit to the All Blacks after winger Sevu Reece last week penned a deal until late 2024, while utility back Jordie Barrett has re-committed until the end of 2025.

"I'm really excited to be signing through until 2023," Ioane said in a statement.

"My time with the Blues has been awesome."

The Blues reached last season's Super Rugby final, losing at home to the Crusaders

"I love the turnaround we've had and I'm keen to continue building on what we have done as a team," Ioane added.

The fleet-footed centre has played 56 Test matches and is set to be a key part of the All Blacks' bid to win next year's Rugby World Cup in France.

The All Blacks fly to Tokyo this weekend and Ioane is in the squad to play tour matches against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England.

"With the All Blacks, I feel as though we have started something special," Ioane said.

"I'm looking forward to a huge northern your and putting in the work to get us in good shape for next year."

