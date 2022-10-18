Japan-based Springboks available for England Test

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx (front) is tackled by Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini during a Rugby Championship match in Buenos Aires on September 17, 2022.

Johannesburg (AFP) – Rugby World Cup title-holders South Africa will be able to use their Japan-based Springboks against England at Twickenham on November 26, coach Jacques Nienaber said on Tuesday.

The rematch of the 2019 World Cup final in Yokohama falls outside the Test window, but Japanese clubs have agreed to extend the release period for nine Springboks.

Those based in Japan and likely to tour Europe include hooker Malcolm Marx, lock Lood de Jager and loose forwards Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Scrum-half Faf de Klerk, centres Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende and full-back Willie le Roux are the other current Springboks who play in Japan.

"I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Japanese clubs for their co-operation in granting us permission to select the players for the England Test," said Nienaber.

"We are building momentum toward the World Cup and the match against England plays a vital role in that process as they are among the leading title contenders."

Nienaber added that Springboks based in Britain, Ireland or France would be released after South Africa meet Italy in Genoa on November 19.

This decision would rule out Jasper Wiese from Leicester Tigers and Duane Vermeulen from Ulster, who have been vying for the No. 8 shirt in the green and gold starting line-up.

Vermeulen, who will be 37 when South Africa defend the Rugby World Cup in France next year, has been hit by injuries, enabling Wiese, 26, to be a regular Test starter this year.

South Africa face a daunting European tour, confronting Ireland in Dublin on November 5 and France in Marseille on November 12 before tackling Italy and England.

Ireland, France and England are ranked first, second and fifth respectively with South Africa third and New Zealand fourth.

South Africa are also sending a Springboks reserve side to Europe for matches against Munster in Cork on November 10 and Bristol Bears in the west England city on November 17.

Nienaber said a 54-man squad for the four Tests and two tour matches will be announced on October 28.

The coach has called up 26 players -- 17 local and nine based in Japan -- for a three-day training camp from Sunday in the university town of Stellenbosch, east of Cape Town.

South Africa are in Pool B at the World Cup with Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania and the section winners and runners-up advance to the quarter-finals.

