Cowboys quarterback Prescott ready to face Detriot

Dallas (AFP) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out with a broken thumb since the opening game of the NFL season, says he is ready to return to action on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

The Cowboys, who have a 4-2 record, host the Detroit Lions (1-4) on Sunday and Prescott says he expects to start.

Prescott needed surgery and has missed the past five games with Cooper Rush deputising and leading Dallas to their four victories.

The quarterback took a full part in practice on Thursday and when asked if he was playing on Sunday said, "I am. I think I am, anyways."

"I'm still going to do some things to make sure that it doesn't flare up or something unexpected happens," he told the team's official website.

"I'm not just going to act like I didn't have a broken bone a few weeks ago.

"But for the most part, I'm healthy, it feels good. [I can] grab the ball. Ball is comfortable in my hand. My grip is great. And yeah, honestly, putting it behind me and just focusing on this game plan and doing the best I can."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the quarterback's return had made an impact on the team's mood.

"That energy definitely has been felt, no doubt," he said. "Anyone who knows Dak or been a teammate of his understands the energy he brings each and every day. That has definitely been evident."

© 2022 AFP