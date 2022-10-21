Cardinals snap home skid with 42-34 NFL win over Saints

Arizona's Isaiah Simmons celebrates with Zaven Collins after returning an interception for a touchdown in the Cardinals' 42-34 NFL victory over the New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Arizona Cardinals returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half to seize control against the New Orleans Saints in a 42-34 NFL victory on Thursday.

Arizona defenders Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons picked off Saints quarterback Andy Dalton and raced to the end zone on back-to-back drives that broke open a game that was tied at 14-14.

Wilson took advantage when New Orleans receiver Marquez Callaway mishandled a pass from Dalton, Wilson grabbing the ball and running 38 yards for the TD.

On New Orleans' next drive, Simmons grabbed a Dalton pass up the middle with one hand and sprinted 56 yards up the right sideline for another score to give the Cardinals a 28-14 halftime lead.

Arizona snapped an eight-game home losing streak that stretched back to October 24 of last year against the Texans.

New Orleans cut the deficit to 28-17 early in the third, but Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray connected with Greg Dortch for a five-yard touchdown toss to extend the lead again.

Murray completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and the touchdown. He ran for 40 yards.

Eno Benjamin ran for 91 yards and a TD and DeAndre Hopkins returned from his six-game drugs suspension to catch 10 passes for 103 yards.

Dalton completed 30 of 47 passes for 361 yards with four touchdowns.

But he was intercepted three times and became the first quarterback to throw pick-sixes on back-to-back drives since former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2019.

