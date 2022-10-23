Broncos QB Wilson out for Jets clash

Denver (AFP) – Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury with Brett Rypien taking his place, the NFL team said on Saturday.

Wilson suffered his injury in the defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday and had not taken full part in practice during this week.

The Broncos, in the AFC West, have a 2-4 record so far this season while the visiting Jets have won four of their opening six games.

The loss of Wilson, a Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season before joining Denver this year, gives Rypien the chance for only his second NFL start.

The 26-year-old's previous start also came against the Jets in Week 4 of the 2020 season.

Rypien, who went undrafted out of Boise State, completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 37-28 win.

Asked on Friday about the possibility of starting, Rypien, who has received reps during the week, said: "It'd be great. I had one against the same team. Obviously, this is what you dream of to do in the NFL. You want to play, and you want to get opportunities."

