Lazio end Atalanta's unbeaten record to move into top four

Milan (AFP) – Lazio moved into the top four of Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Atalanta which ended their opponents' unbeaten record in Italy's top flight.

Atalanta had the chance to move a point in front of league leaders Napoli ahead of their clash with Roma in Sunday's late match but Lazio put in the perfect away performance without injured Italy striker Ciro Immobile.

Mattia Zaccagni's tap-in at the end of a beautifully-worked team move put Lazio ahead in the 10th minute at the Gewiss Stadium.

And Felipe Anderson, replacing Immobile in a false nine forward role, ensured Lazio would leapfrog Atalanta into third place when he drilled in the away side's second eight minutes after the break following a burst down the left from Adam Marusic.

Maurizio Sarri's side are level on 24 points with Atalanta, who sit fourth, and two behind Napoli after winning five of their last six league matches.

Both teams will be overtaken by Roma should they become the first team in Europe to beat Napoli this season following their clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Atalanta barely created a chance as they left Napoli the only remaining unbeaten team in Serie A, a far cry from the thrilling teams Gian Piero Gasperini has created in Bergamo in recent seasons.

They will be without key forward Luis Muriel at Empoli next weekend as the Colombian was sent off late on for two bookable offences.

Udinese's fairytale start to the season hit another bump in the road as Torino ran out surprise winners at the Dacia Arena.

Andrea Sottil's team were in sight of the Serie A summit two weeks ago but two draws and Sunday's loss to ninth-placed Torino leave them sixth.

They are five points behind Napoli after goals in each half from Ola Aina and Pietro Pellegri ended Torino's five-match winless streak in the league.

Udinese were also knocked out of the Italian Cup in the week by promoted Monza.

