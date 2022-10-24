Farrell out of England training squad

London (AFP) – Owen Farrell added to England's injury woes after it was announced Monday he had withdrawn from their training camp ahead of the Autumn internationals.

Advertising Read more

England are spending five days in Jersey but fly-half/centre Farrell won't be making the trip to the Channel island after suffering a concussion during Saracens' 22-20 Premiership win over Exeter last weekend.

Experienced wing Jonny May has also pulled out after sustaining an elbow injury while Gloucester defeated London Irish 22-21 on Friday.

Injured duo Henry Arundell and Will Stuart will still make the journey to Jersey despite their respective foot and knee injuries.

Farrell will follow return-to-play protocols at London club Saracens, with Sale's Tom Roebuck earning a first call-up to an England squad as coach Eddie Jones recalled Henry Slade and Adam Radwan.

Courtney Lawes, who in common with Farrell has captained England, had already been ruled out of the training squad as he too continues his recovery from concussion.

The Northampton forward, who led England to their series win in Australia in July has only played for his club once this season.

Lawes suffered a head injury in the 50th minute of Northampton's defeat by Leicester in the East Midlands derby on September 24.

Slade missed the tour of Australia because of shoulder surgery but has been in action for Exeter since the start of the season.

England, losing finalists at the 2019 World Cup in Japan already expect to be without injured hooker Jamie George for next month's internationals at home to Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa as they continue their build-up to the 2023 global showpiece in France.

Jones' team begin their end-of-year Twickenham campaign against the Pumas on November 6.

© 2022 AFP