Burkina establishes 'government on war footing': PM

Coup: Captain Ibrahim Traore is Burkina's second military leader in less than nine months

Ouagadougou (AFP) – Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state.

"It's a government on a war footing that has been formed. It's not a gala dinners government," Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tembela said.

He was speaking after the first cabinet meeting chaired by Captain Ibrahim Traore, who seized power earlier this month.

"The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.

"The second will be to do what is needed to improve the quality of life for the Burkina people," he said.

The third aim will be to "improve the system of governance," he added.

"Every Burkinabe who calls himself a patriot can contribute," the prime minister said.

Named premier on Friday, the 64-year-old lawyer heads a 23-member government -- including three military officers and five women -- to lead the country until its promised return to civilian rule.

Of the key positions in the cabinet unveiled late Tuesday, Colonel Kassoum Coulibaly was appointed minister of defence and military veterans, a key post in a country ravaged by jihadist violence.

The two other officers are Colonel Boukare Zoungrana who oversees territorial administration, decentralisation and security, and Colonel Augustin Kabore for the environment.

Five ministers in the previous government under Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was toppled in the latest coup, have stayed on.

Traore mounted the coup at the head of group of disgruntled junior officers on September 30, although his tussle for control with Damiba lasted several days.

He was sworn in as interim president last Friday, vowing to win back territory and support a transition leading to elections in July 2024. At 34, he is the world's youngest leader.

Damiba, who has fled to Togo, had seized power only in January, forcing out elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The motive for both coups was anger at failures to stem a seven-year jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven nearly two million people from their homes.

More than a third of national territory remains outside government control.

On Monday, at least 10 soldiers were killed and 50 wounded in Djibo, a northern city that has been under a jihadist blockade for three months.

The authorities have launched a drive to recruit 50,000 civilian defence volunteers to help the army fight the militants.

