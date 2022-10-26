NFL Chiefs defender Clark banned two games for weapon incident

Kansas City's Frank Clark, at right tackling San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo for a safety in a Chiefs' victory, has been suspended for two games by the NFL for personal conduct violations

New York (AFP) – Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games by the NFL for personal conduct violations involving assault firearms possession incidents last year in Los Angeles.

Clark pleaded no contest last month to two misdemeanor counts of assault weapons possession from 2021 incidents.

He was sentenced to one year on probation and 40 hours of community service.

In March 2021, Clark was arrested after being pulled over on suspicion of a vehicle code violation. A police officer noticed a weapon in the vehicle and recovered two loaded firearms.

Three months later, Clark was then arrested for felony possession of a concealed firearm.

While a collegiate star at Michigan, Clark was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

The 29-year-old will miss Chiefs' home games next month against Tennessee and Jacksonville. The club is idle this coming weekend.

Clark, a member of the 2020 Super Bowl champion Kansas City squad, is in his fourth season with the Chiefs after four years with Seattle.

He has made 15 tackles, three of them quarterback sacks, so far this season, including a safety in the Chiefs' victory over San Francisco.

At 5-2, the Chiefs trail only Buffalo (5-1) among AFC clubs.

© 2022 AFP