ATP, WTA to start 2023 season with mixed teams event in Australia

Sydney (AFP) – A new mixed teams event, the United Cup, will open the 2023 tennis season in Australia, with US$15 million in prizemoney and rankings points at stake, the ATP and WTA said on Friday.

It will replace the men's ATP Cup and be held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney as the key build-up to the Australian Open Grand Slam.

Eighteen countries will compete across 11 days from December 29, with each team comprising up to four men and four women with 500 WTA and 500 ATP rankings points available.

"The United Cup is an important and strategic collaboration between the WTA, the ATP and Tennis Australia that reflects a continued commitment in elevating our sport," said WTA chief Steve Simon.

"This exciting singles and mixed doubles team event will bring together emerging stars and established athletes from both tours to compete on the same stage."

Brisbane, Perth and Sydney will each host two groups of three countries in a round robin format from December 29 to January 4 with ties comprising two men's and two women's singles matches and one mixed doubles.

Group winners in each city will play off for one of three semi-final spots in Sydney, with the next best performing team from the group stages joining them.

"The United Cup marks a major step forward for the game of tennis," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"Most importantly, it will create incredible new experiences for our fans. We're excited to see the best men's and women’s players competing together, with ranking points on the line, to launch the season like never before."

The United Cup final will be in Sydney on January 8 with the Australian Open beginning at Melbourne Park on January 16.

