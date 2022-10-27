Hong Kong finance chief contracts Covid ahead of banking summit

Hong Kong authorities are eager for the banking summit to show the city is open for business after years of Covid controls

Hong Kong (AFP) – Hong Kong's finance chief could have to miss an upcoming global banking summit in the city, after his office revealed Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

City authorities are eager for the international finance get-together to show Hong Kong is open for business, having been previously isolated by China's zero-Covid policy.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan was scheduled to deliver speeches next Wednesday and Thursday at the conference, which is set to draw about 200 participants and the heads of 30 major financial institutions.

But it is now unclear if Chan will be able to attend.

He had been visiting Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to build trade ties and was scheduled to return Thursday.

But he tested positive under a rapid antigen test in Riyadh, his office said.

"(Chan) has cancelled the remaining parts of the visit and will stay in Riyadh for a short while, and seek to comply with relevant health requirements and return to Hong Kong as soon as possible," it said in a statement.

The office did not immediately respond to AFP questions about his updated itinerary.

Hong Kong has gradually relaxed its pandemic controls, including scrapping mandatory quarantine for new arrivals last month.

But it still maintains many strict curbs long abandoned by much of the world, including rival business hubs.

International arrivals must undergo multiple tests and cannot enter bars or restaurants for the first three days.

Under Hong Kong's current rules, those who test positive for the coronavirus must isolate at home or in a hotel room, or a government isolation centre.

They may leave isolation after a week if they have tested negative on days six and seven.

Global banking chiefs will have a taste of Hong Kong's existing pandemic curbs next week at the summit in the Four Seasons hotel, although certain rules will be relaxed.

Attendees will not be able to go to bars or restaurants during the first three days after arriving but will be able to socialise in a bubble within the hotel and attend an opening banquet at an art museum.

The event will include panel talks featuring the CEOs of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

Top executives from HSBC, Standard Chartered, JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock will also attend.

