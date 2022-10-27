US commits another $30 mln for Pakistan flood relief

A woman stands with her buffaloes beside damaged rice crops after devastating floods in Jacobabad, Pakistan, in August 2022

Washington (AFP) – The United States said Thursday it would provide another $30 million in flood aid to Pakistan, hoping to reach nearly two million additional people after the historic disaster.

Advertising Read more

The US Agency for International Development said the new aid would include emergency food and nutrition, screening for malnutrition, shelter assistance and kits to help families prepare for winter.

USAID chief Samantha Power, who visited Pakistan last month, said she had seen a "sunken world" from the floods which killed more than 1,700 people and 1.2 million livestock and at their height submerged one-third of the country.

"For those who survived, unimaginable challenges still lie ahead. Although the water is receding, the damage remains vast," she said in a statement.

"The United States continues to stand with the people of Pakistan during this heartbreaking time."

The assistance brings to $97 million the flood aid to Pakistan by the United States, the largest donor.

France next month plans a donors conference to discuss broader aid to Pakistan, one of the most suspectible countries to climate change despite its minimal role in global carbon emissions.

© 2022 AFP