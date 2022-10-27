Youngs backs Genge to lead England rugby team

Captaincy contender - England Prop Ellis Genge (L) has been backed by scrum-half Ben Youngs (R) to lead the team against Argentina at Twickenham on November 6

London (AFP) – England's most-capped player, Ben Youngs, has backed former "rough diamond" Ellis Genge to lead the side in their November international opener against Argentina at Twickenham.

Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell, two of coach Eddie Jones' more experienced England captains, are both currently recovering from concussions suffered on club duty that have made them doubtful for the match against the Pumas on November 6.

Neither Lawes nor Farrell has travelled to England's ongoing training camp in the Channel island of Jersey.

And while Tom Curry led England in the Six Nations when both British and Irish Lions were absent, there is a growing body of opinion that prop forward Genge, now back at hometown club Bristol, should take over as captain if Farrell and Lawes are unfit to face Argentina -- one of England's pool opponents at next year's World Cup in France.

Scrum-half Youngs, capped 117 times by England, played alongside Genge at Leicester and is in no doubt of the 27-year-old front-row's qualities.

"When Ellis first arrived at Leicester he was a rough diamond. He had all this raw power and talent which needed shaping in how he played," Youngs told reporters on Thursday.

"He'd do these crazy rhino runs but to see what he is now, he's totally different. He's one of the best looseheads in the world, if not the best.

"His consistency of ball carrying is constant. That's huge growth. Sometimes you have to tip your hat to people because they go and find that growth by working hard."

Youngs, 33, added: "When you're blessed with that power and aggression you've still got to work out how to use it effectively and he's done that.

"The Ellis that turned up at Tigers compared to the one that's here today are very different characters.

"In terms of leadership he speaks very well. He's very calm, very measured. He's got a great feel with people in terms of how he talks and interacts."

