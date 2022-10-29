Johnson gets chance to take LIV earnings past $17 million

Dustin Johnson knows victory on Sunday for his 4 Aces team in the LIV Golf team championship will take his earnings from the Saudi backed tour to over $17 million.

Doral (United States) (AFP) – Dustin Johnson will have the chance to end the maiden season of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf with over $17 million in the bank after reaching Sunday's final of the team championships.

The American tops the LIV Golf money rankings with $13.6 million after winning the individual title and has a shot at another $4 million if his 4Aces team claim the $16 million prize at stake at the Blue Monster on Sunday.

The tournament switches from matchplay format to strokeplay on Sunday with all players' scores counting.

"It's no different than any other tournament we play. Go out and try to shoot as low as we can," said Johnson who insisted that the huge numbers on offer had no impact on play.

"For us, it's all about the competition. We want to win the first championship of LIV Golf, and it's anybody's ballgame," Johnson said.

"There's no favorites in my eyes tomorrow. It's what four guys can play the best on the teams obviously because all four scores count. So everybody on your team has to play well," he said.

Johnson will be relying on fellow Americans Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez to be on form and deliver the trophy and prize money for his side.

Cameron Smith, the British Open champion, is paired with Johnson and his all-Australian team of Wade Ormsby, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones, playing as Punch GC, also fancy their chances.

"I think the golf course has got better and better as the week's gone on," said Smith.

"I think typically Aussies like to play firm and fast golf courses and it's starting to get a little bit like that. We'll see what happens overnight," he added.

Louis Oosthuizen leads the South Africans of Stinger GC and is paired with Brooks Koepka of the all-American Smash GC.

