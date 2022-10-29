Remarkable Maart goal gives Kaizer Chiefs victory in Soweto derby

Yusuf Maart (C) scores with a shot from inside his half to give Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates in a South African Premiership match on October 29, 2022.

Johannesburg (AFP) – An extraordinary goal by Yusuf Maart gave Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 South African Premiership victory over Orlando Pirates on Saturday in a Soweto derby watched by an 87,500 crowd.

The out-of-favour South Africa midfielder took a shot from inside his half on 74 minutes and the ball sailed over veteran Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane and into the net.

The coaches of both sides praised the goal, widely acclaimed by supporters as one of the greatest they could recall in the 52-year history of matches between the most popular South African clubs.

Maart, who attended Pirates' academy and arrived at Chiefs in mid-2022 after two seasons with Premiership outfit Sekhukhune United, exuded humility after his amazing achievement.

"I looked up, noticed the goalkeeper had moved forward to the edge of his penalty area and hit the ball. What a way to score your first goal for Chiefs," he said.

"Just starting in my first Soweto derby was memorable. To score the winner against Pirates takes the experience to an extraordinary level.

"I only have respect for Pirates despite being unable to progress from the academy to the first team squad. I learnt a lot at that club and will forever be grateful to them."

Chiefs coach and former star Arthur Zwane called the match-winner "special" and Spain-born Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said it was "beautiful".

The rival coaches disagreed, though, on the outcome of a derby that ranks with those between Al Ahly and Zamalek in Cairo and Raja and Wydad in Casablanca as the most popular in Africa.

"We deserved the three points," said Zwane. "With more clinical finishing we could have scored three or four goals."

Riveiro said: "We did not deserve to lose. The teams were evenly matched and a draw would have been a fair result."

Victory lifted Chiefs above Pirates into third place, seven points behind leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who won 3-0 away to Royal AM in Durban after the derby.

Neo Maema put Sundowns ahead in the final minute of the first half and late goals from Cassius Mailula and Surprise Ralani sealed maximum points.

