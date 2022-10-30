England overpower Australia in Rugby World Cup quarter-final

England's Amy Cokayne (R) dives to score a try as Australia's Grace Kemp tackles during the quarter-final match in Auckland

Auckland (AFP) – Record-breaking captain Sarah Hunter scored a try as England overpowered Australia 41-5 in Auckland on Sunday to book a Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final berth.

Hunter, who became the most capped women's Test player, scored the first of seven tries in a match dominated by the English forward pack, who revelled in the wet, heavy conditions.

Flanker Marlie Packer bagged a hat-trick as all seven tries went to forwards -- but none was more celebrated than when Hunter crossed in the seventh minute, off the back of a powerful scrum.

The veteran No.8 was playing her 138th Test, surpassing the previous record held by former England prop and long-time team-mate Rochelle Clark.

"It's been amazing, I've tried not to think about it too much -- you don't know what's going to happen so I just wanted to get out on the pitch," Hunter said.

"It's a really special day and now I can sit back and enjoy it."

Australia had no answer to the cohesion of England's pack and the tactical kicking of fly-half Zoe Harrison.

Those facets have been at the heart of a 29-match winning streak which has the Red Roses favoured to win a third world title.

However, Hunter says they can't get ahead of themselves.

"We're now in the business end of the tournament and we're going to have no easy rides along the way," she said.

"We'll look at this game and see where we need to work on and tidy up things."

England led 19-7 at halftime, boosted by a double to Packer while Australia's lone try went to flanker Emily Chancellor just before the interval, via the most exciting attacking movement of a dour spectacle.

Abbie Scott, Amy Cockayne, Alex Matthews and Packer crossed in the second half to set up a semi-final against the winners of the game later on Sunday, between Canada and the United States.

The other semi-final next week will pit defending champions New Zealand against France, after both were comfortable quarter-final winners on Saturday.

© 2022 AFP