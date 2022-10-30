Hurts inspires unbeaten NFL Eagles while Vikings march on

Receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts connected three times as the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13.

Miami (AFP) – Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes, three of them to A.J Brown, as the NFL's only unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings moved to a 6-1 record with a 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals while running back Tony Pollard rushed for three touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29.

Impressive Hurts cast aside any lingering doubts about his ability, completing 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards, and the Steelers had no answer to his connection with Brown, who had six receptions for 156 yards as the Eagles moved to 7-0.

The three Hurts-to-Brown touchdowns came in the first half to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead at the half and the win was secured thanks to a 34-yard pass from Hurts to Zach Pascal in the third quarter and an 11-yard touchdown run from Miles Sanders in the fourth.

It was also a good day for the Eagles defense, with Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sacked six times.

It's only the second time in franchise history that the Eagles have opened the season 7-0 and the first since the 2004 season.

A pair of third-quarter touchdowns gave the Vikings an 11-point lead over the Cardinals, but Arizona reduced the deficit to 28-26 after Kyler Murray found Rondale Moore with a 34-yard touchdown pass.

A Matt Prater field goal made it a two-point game before Troy Dye recovered a muffed punt at the Arizona 25-yard line and quarterback Kirk Cousins wrapped up the win with a 5-yard pass to K.J Osborn.

The Cowboys have been boosted by the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, playing his second game back after being sidelined with a thumb injury, but it was running back Pollard who starred in the triumph over the Bears, which left Dallas at 6-2.

The high-scoring victory was even more impressive given the Cowboys' offense was without running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Noah Brown.

Pollard enjoyed a career-best performance, rushing for 131 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns.

